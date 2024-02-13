The country's currency has continued to collapse against the US dollar as Primate Elijah Ayodele releases shocking prediction

The fiery prophet disclosed that a bag of rice would sell for N90,000 under Tinubu's government

Primate Ayodele also revealed the new exchange rate amid the rising cost price of goods and living cost

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Amid the untold hardship in Nigeria occasioned by the federal government's economic policies, Primate Elijah Ayodele, the leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has issued a serious warning to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Primate Ayodele has urged Tinubu to quickly address Nigeria's major challenges. Photo credit: Primate Babatunde Elijah Ayodele, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Facebook

The man of God noted that Nigeria would face an imminent economic collapse if urgent measures are not taken.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele made it known that if President Tinubu doesn’t do the needful, the Nigerian economy will not balance till 2026.

Primate Ayodele predicted a grim scenario of a dollar exchange rate hitting ₦1,700 and a bag of rice soaring to ₦90,000 if decisive action is not implemented to address the current state of chaos gripping the nation, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

According to Ayodele:

“They need to put security in place, reduce the prices of food commodities, provide enough electricity and promote local products. This will help the government and will crash the dollars.

‘’All these measures they are taking will not work; it will just lead to inflation. If they don’t do the right thing, Nigeria will buy dollars for N1,700, a bag of rice will cost N90,000 and it will kill the economy. They don’t seem to have ideas will not help the situation.’’

Tinubu urged to tackle rising insecurity, hunger

Similarly, Legit.ng reported earlier that the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, on Monday, February 12, requested that the First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, communicate to the president the current economic challenges bedevilling Nigerians.

The monarch expressed his desire for the First Lady to personally convey this message from the palace to President Tinubu, her husband, noting that Nigerians were currently grappling with suffering, including hunger and starvation, among other issues.

He said:

“Although we have several means of communicating to the government on our needs and requests, your way and means are the surest way to tell the president the actual happenings in the country.

“The hunger and starvation in the land, though didn’t start with this government, but the situation has become worse and needs urgent attention.”

Source: Legit.ng