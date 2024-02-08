The Chief Whip of the Senate, Ali Ndume, said he does not hate Yoruba people as his two daughters are married to Yoruba men

Ndume said people attacking him for criticising the relocation of FAAN and some CBN departments are ignorant

The federal lawmaker said it is his job as a senator to speak the truth and point out areas where corrections are needed

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy.

FCT, Abuja - The Chief Whip of the Senate, Ali Ndume said he stands by what he said about the relocation of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and some departments of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to Lagos State.

Ndume said his stand does not mean he hates the Yoruba race as some people have been trying to portray him, The Nation reported.

Ndume says he does not hate Yorubas as his 2 daughters are married to Yoruba men Photo Credit: @Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

He made this known in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday, February 8.

The senator representing Borno South said his two daughters are married to Yoruba men and have given him five Yoruba grandchildren.

“Since my intervention, people have been using a particular newspaper to attack me and saying that I hate the Yorubas. They’re ignorant and they don’t know what they’re saying.

“My two daughters are married to Yoruba men, one from Lagos State and the other from Kwara State. And I’ve five grandchildren who are Yoruba. How can I hate them and allow my daughters to marry them?

“Those saying I hate the Yorubas, how many of their sons and daughters are married to Hausas or Northerners? I’m a true Nigerian.”

As reported by The Punch, the outspoken senator said the CBN governor, Olayemi Cardoso should address the rising inflation and stabilise the exchange rates.

“Instead of these attacks on my person, the CBN should do its job and address the rising inflation and stabilising our exchange rates. They should leave me alone.”

“We Will Not Accept It”: Ndume Warns Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that Ndume warned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu against moving some departments of the CBN and FAAN to Lagos.

He said there will be political consequences if President Tinubu goes ahead with the plan.

The federal lawmaker said President Tinubu is being misled by a cartel he termed “Lagos Boys”, who do not know how Nigeria works and will not be able to help the president when the repercussions come.

Source: Legit.ng