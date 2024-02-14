Lagos residents and motorists are currently in panic mode following a suspected explosion from a gas tanker

Legit.ng learnt that the incident happened in Iju Ishaga area of the southwest state around 10:15 pm on Tuesday, February 13

Meanwhile, the number of casualties could not be ascertained as of press time, but emergency responders are already on ground for a rescue mission

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism and governance.

Iju Ishaga, Lagos state - Palpable fear has gripped residents of Iju Ishaga area of Lagos following a massive explosion which occurred around the area late Tuesday, Tuesday, February 13.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) confirmed the explosion but urged residents not to panic.

Fire incidents usually lead to loss of lives and properties Photo credits: Global Images Ukraine, Andrew Caballero-Reynolds

Source: Getty Images

According to NEMA, a store with cooking gas exploded, resulting in a scary fire which affected some buildings at Ogun street, Balogun bus stop.

The southwest coordinator of Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Ibrahim Farinloye, confirmed the incident, according to the Nigerian Tribune.

The NEMA boss said:

"People around Iju Ishaga should calm down and avoid panic.

"The gas explosion at Ogun street, Balogun bus stop, has been brought under complete control of the Lagos State Fire Service.”

He added:

“It was reported that a store with a cooking gas cylinder exploded that after restoration electricity, an explosion started.”

See a video of the incident below as shared by Daily Trust.

Iju Ishaga fire: Lagos Rescue issues advisory

In a similar vein, the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service said it is currently attending to the fire incident.

Per a statement by Margaret Adeseye, the agency's director, the public is assured of their safety.

The statement reads in full:

"Fire alert: The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service is currently attending a fire explosion at Agbado Road, Toyin Bus Stop, Iju Ishaga.

"The fire which was reported at 22:04hrs Tuesday as a result of a gas tanker which accidentally caught fire and accompanied with explosion which has been confined to the tanker and adjoining row of shops as concerted efforts are ongoing to forestall further spread and the environment including the nearby Kerosene Petroleum Filling Station.

"The agency is assuring the public of their safety and admonishing them to be as distance as possible from the scene while naked flames should be avoided for now within the vicinity.

"Update to follow as the situation unfolds."

Casualty figures at the scene of the explosion could not be ascertained as of the time of this report.

Source: Legit.ng