Emerging reports have confirmed a fire incident at the Household of David church in the Ikeja local government area of Lagos state.

Amodu Shakiri, the Lagos State Fire Service spokesperson, affirmed the occurrence.

According to reports, no causalities have been recorded in the fire incident. Photo Credit: Benson Ibeabuchi

Source: Getty Images

According to The Nation, he explained that the incident occurred due to overheating of the church's auditorium roof, leading to its collapse and the subsequent ignition of a fire.

Shakiri reassured the public that fire service personnel, working with other pertinent authorities, are actively handling and overseeing the situation.

According to Sahara Reporters, this development occurred one week after NEMA confirmed a fire incident at Mandilas building on Lagos Island, Lagos State, affecting approximately 6,700 traders, 450 shops, 30 offices, two hotels, and five restaurants.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Alhaja Adeniji Rashidat, the Iya Oja of the Atunwase International Market, provided the information.

NEMA stated that the fire extended to nearby market stalls at Atunwase International Market, significantly damaging the main building.

Church management reacts to fire incident

Before the incident occurred, the church had plans to host a "Mercy Conference" featuring notable ministers and gospel artists.

In response to the unexpected situation, the Senior Pastor, Olusola Osunmakinde, urged members and the public to maintain their faith in God.

Despite the setback, Pastor Osunmakinde assured the church members that the scheduled program for Wednesday, January 31, would proceed as planned at the designated venue.

As quoted by New Telegraph, he said:

“Some people saw the whole thing from the beginning, and by the grace of God, We’ll have a greater recovery.

“We’ve had a time that nothing happens in the church without God showing somebody. Not even many times but this one, Nobody!

“As many members are coming in, nobody should feel bad. Pastor Shola will be around tonight, so get ready and rejoice in the Lord."

Source: Legit.ng