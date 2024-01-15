A terrible fire outbreak has killed seven family members in the Tudun Wada, Nassarawa local government area of Kano state

The tragic incident was reportedly caused by an electric spark while the victims were sleeping on Sunday night, January 14

Kano State Fire Service, Saminu Yusuf, said the victims suffocated to death by smoke from the fire incident

Kano state - Tragedy struck in the Tudun Wada, Nassarawa local government area of Kano state as firebreak killed seven family members.

According to The Nation, sources said the tragic incident was caused by an electric spark last night.

An eyewitness, Malam Idi Maikatako, told newsmen on Monday, January 15 that the father, mother and five of their children were killed while they were deeply asleep.

It was gathered that another of their child who survived the fire disaster is currently at the hospital receiving medication.

“The incident happened at midnight when victims were deeply asleep. The victims – father, mother and their five children were burnt to death while the sixth child was in the hospital.

“The incident happened as a result of an electric spark when power was restored,”

Kano State Fire Service, Saminu Yusuf, said the victims suffocated to death.

“Seven people lost their lives in the incident as they were suffocated by the smoke from the incident. The victims were rushed to the hospital where they were confirmed dead.

“When our men got to the scene, they discovered that the victims were evacuated to the hospital and neighbours as well as good Samaritans had put off the fire before our men got to the scene.”

