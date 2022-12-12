Nigeria's Defence Headquarters in Garki, Abuja caught fire around noon on Monday, December 12

A statement by the Director of Defence Information, Major General Jimmy Akpor indicates that the second floor of the Defence Headquarters

General Akpor said the incident has been brought under control with the combined effort of the military and Federal Fire Service personnel

Fire guts the second floor of the Defence Headquarters in Abuja on Monday, December 12. Photo credit: Defence Headquarters Nigeria

Source: Facebook

The cause of the fire incident is yet to be identified according to Major General Akpor.

The statement reads in part:

A minor fire incident occurred at the second floor of the Defence Headquarters, Garki Abuja this afternoon 12 December 2022. The cause of the fire outbreak is unknown at this moment.

However, the incident has been brought under control with the combined effort of the military and Federal Fire Service personnel and resources. All personnel and civilian staff were also evacuated without injury or loss of life.

Fire outbreak at Defence Headquarters: Investigation commences

While noting that normalcy has returned, General Akpor said "investigation to determine the cause of the fire incident has commenced immediately."

He added:

We thank the Federal Fire Service and the entire public for the continued support and goodwill to the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

