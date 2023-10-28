The people living in Rigasa, a town in the Igabi local government area of Kaduna State, are facing great distress after a devastating tanker explosion occurred

According to reports, around 20 individuals, including federal firefighters, suffered injuries in this tragic event

These injured firefighters were transported to the Barau Dikko Specialist Hospital in Kaduna for medical treatment

Rigasa, Kaduna - A petrol station explosion in Kaduna's Rigasa area resulted in injuries to at least 20 individuals.

As reported by Daily Nigerian, this information was shared by Paul Aboi, the Director of the Kaduna State Fire Service, during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria in Kaduna.

Mr. Aboi explained that those injured included five Federal firefighters, members of the Kaduna Vigilance Service, and bystanders.

He added that the injured fire service personnel were treated at the Barau Dikko Specialist Hospital in Kaduna.

The incident occurred while a tanker unloaded petrol at the station on Wednesday.

Mr Aboi attributed the cause of the explosion to negligence on the part of the filling station, emphasizing that unloading petrol in the afternoon was an unsafe practice.

