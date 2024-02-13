Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy.

The Nigerian banking and financial sector was thrown into mourning when the Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings, Herbert Wigwe died in a helicopter crash in California, United States.

The tragic incident occurred when they were heading for Las Vegas to watch the Super Bowl, the annual league championship game of the National Football League (NFL) on Friday, February 11.

Herbert Wigwe, Yakowa and other prominent Nigerians who died in plane crashes Photo credit: @HerbertOWigwe/@Danee_nk

Prominent Nigerians who died in plane crashes

As reported by Daily Trust, here are some notable Nigerians who have died in plane and helicopter crashes.

Patrick Yakowa

The former Kaduna state governor, Patrick Yakowa, lost his in a naval helicopter in 2012.

The helicopter reportedly crashed and burst into flames shortly after take-off in the forest of Okoroba, Nembe local government area of Bayelsa state.

Sultan Muhammadu Maccido Abubakar III

The ADC Airlines Flight 53 crashed on October 29, 2006, and killed the 19th Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammadu Maccido Abubakar III alongside his son, Senator Badamasi Maccido and many others.

The tragic incident happened while they returning to Sokoto after meeting with the then President, Olusegun Obasanjo in Abuja.

Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru

Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen Ibrahim Attahiru died in the ill-fated aircraft on May 21, 2021.

The aircraft crashed near Kaduna International Airport killing the 11 military officers on board

The military officers were on their way to the passing out parade of regular recruits slated for the next day.

General Andrew Owoye Azazi

Former National Security Adviser (NSA), General Andrew Owoye Azazi, was a victim of the Navy helicopter that killed Governor Yakowa.

Azazi was the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) of Nigeria, and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) during former President Goodluck Jonathan's administration.

Dangote, Abiodun, and others visit Wigwe's parents

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the President/Chief Executive Officer, Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun, and others paid a condolence visit to the late Wigwe's parents.

Others who joined in the condolence visit are, political economist, Prof Pat Utomi; the Chairman of Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede; and the Founder of Stanbic IBTC and Anap Foundation, Atedo Peterside, among others.

Abiodun said the associates prayed to God to grant eternal peace to the departed souls and bring solace to the grieving families.

