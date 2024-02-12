BREAKING: Protest Rocks Abuja, Photos, Video Emerges
FCT, Abuja - Nurses under the aegis of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives, Abuja chapter, have commenced a protest.
As reported by The Punch, the demonstration is against the new verification certification guidelines released by the Nigeria and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN).
The protest happened at the NMCN’s office in Abuja on Monday, February 12, Vanguard noted.
See some images and video below:
More to follow...
