BREAKING: Protest Rocks Abuja, Photos, Video Emerges
Nigeria

by  Ridwan Adeola

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

FCT, Abuja - Nurses under the aegis of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives, Abuja chapter, have commenced a protest.

As reported by The Punch, the demonstration is against the new verification certification guidelines released by the Nigeria and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN).

Nigerian nurses certificate verification/Abuja
Abuja nurses are not happy with the new certificate verification guidelines. Photo credit: Wikus De Wet
Source: Getty Images

The protest happened at the NMCN’s office in Abuja on Monday, February 12, Vanguard noted.

See some images and video below:

More to follow...

Source: Legit.ng

