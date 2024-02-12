Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

FCT, Abuja - Nurses under the aegis of the National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives, Abuja chapter, have commenced a protest.

As reported by The Punch, the demonstration is against the new verification certification guidelines released by the Nigeria and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN).

Abuja nurses are not happy with the new certificate verification guidelines. Photo credit: Wikus De Wet

Source: Getty Images

The protest happened at the NMCN’s office in Abuja on Monday, February 12, Vanguard noted.

See some images and video below:

More to follow...

Source: Legit.ng