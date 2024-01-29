A Nigerian lady captured the heartwarming moment when her nanny received her nursing licence for the first time in two years

The lady posted the video of her nanny’s reactions, who was overjoyed that she had finally achieved her dream

In the video, the young lady held the licence and jumped up with joy to express how much the nursing licence meant to her

A Nigerian woman shared a touching video of the moment her nanny received her nursing licence for the first time in two years.

The woman, who was proud of her nanny's achievement, posted the video on social media to inspire others.

The nurse was very happy. Photo credit: @stargirlajifa/TikTok

Source: TikTok

The video showed the nanny’s reactions. She was overcome with emotion that she had finally fulfilled her dream of becoming a nurse.

In the video, the young lady held the licence in her hands and jumped up with joy, crying and laughing at the same time.

The video revealed how much the nursing licence meant to her and how hard she had worked to earn it.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Asoo B reacted:

“Congratulations.”

Celinaanthony81 said:

“Nice one.”

Danieljanet985 wrote:

“Congratulations dear.”

Diana commented:

“Congratulations my dear.”

Inojo:

“Congratulations first born.”

User7226685878958:

“She looks like my secondary school senior patient.”

Source: Legit.ng