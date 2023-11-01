A Nigerian nurse’s video of getting a US visa after six years of trying has touched many hearts online

The nurse captured her happiness in a short video that showed how much the moment meant to her

In another clip, she was seen enjoying herself in the US and savouring the sunny afternoon in the new country

A heartwarming video of a Nigerian nurse who achieved her dream of getting a US visa after six years of trying has gone viral online.

The nurse expressed her joy and gratitude in a short video that showed her holding her visa and passport.

She was excited to finally be working in America. Photo credit: TikTok/@mzspecs

She said that she had been applying for the visa since 2017 and faced many challenges and rejections along the way.

In another clip, she was seen having fun in the US and exploring the new country. She could also be seen enjoying the sunny afternoon and the beautiful scenery.

The video has inspired many people who are also pursuing their dreams of travelling abroad.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Chinenye Enem reacted:

"We will go again. This is a motivation."

Yvonne Kadzo said:

"God never failsG Congratulations."

Bhlessing_me wrote:

"I tap to this grace. Congrats."

Lizzy joy commented:

"Congratulations my dear."

Bambi Savage:

"Congratulations dear like thisI don save plenty sound to use."

Rere74:

"Congratulations to you sis."

Toyo Toyo:

"I no fit wait again.. That 3 times pain me well well o. I don move go UK."

Slimshaddy:

"Congratulations sis."

Berl:

"I'm so happy for you!!"

Nagasty 222:

"May my passport be useful this year."

Roselyn Oluwatosin:

"My dream country happy for vou."

5 years after painful rejection, Nigerian lady gets visa to US in 2023

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Oyindamola Adesina is a Nigerian lady who has a passion for tech.

In 2018, she hoped to attend a JavaScript conference in the US, where she could learn from the experts and network with other programmers.

However, her dream was shattered when her visa application was rejected. She felt devastated and cried for days, she said.

