Ali Bongo, Gabon’s ousted president, has announced his retirement from political life, a year after being deposed in a military coup

In a letter to the nation, he called for the release of his wife and son, who remain in detention on corruption charges, and urged the country’s leaders to pursue national reconciliation

Bongo’s exit marks the end of a political dynasty that spanned over five decades, leaving Gabon at a crossroads as the military prepares for a promised transition to civilian rule

In a carefully worded letter addressed to the Gabonese people, the deposed president Ali Bongo has formally announced his retirement from political life, signaling an end to his long and controversial tenure.

"I wish to reaffirm my withdrawal from political life and the definitive renunciation of any national ambition," Bongo wrote, his statement marking a significant moment in the aftermath of the August coup that toppled him from power.

Bongo, 65, ruled Gabon for 14 years, having succeeded his father, Omar Bongo, who had governed the oil-rich nation for more than four decades.

His health had been an ongoing concern since suffering a stroke in 2018, and the 2023 presidential election — which he claimed victory in — was marred by opposition allegations of fraud. It was this election that sparked the military coup, led by Gen. Brice Oligui Nguema, who swiftly ousted Bongo from office.

"I call on my country, its leaders, and my fellow citizens to renounce vengeance and to write its next history with harmony and humanity," Bongo implored in his letter.

He also urged the junta to put an end to the suffering in Gabon, acknowledging the hardships many have endured. "I understand that despite the achievements made under my mandates, too many Gabonese people are still suffering and this remains my greatest regret."

Bongo’s call for national reconciliation comes at a time of uncertainty for the country, as the juntaunder Gen. Nguema has promised free and fair elections, with the aim of returning the nation to civilian rule. However, the general has not indicated whether he intends to run for president in the elections set for next year.

