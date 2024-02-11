A helicopter conveying the CEO of Access Bank and Access Holdings, Herbert Wigwe, and others aboard, crashed in California, United States

The chopper, a Eurocopter EC 130, was en route to Las Vegas when it sadly crashed between Nevada and California

After the United States Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), in a statement, disclosed that all onboard are dead, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the DG of the WTO, also made a tweet which confirmed Herbert Wigwe's demise

California, USA - Herbert Wigwe, the group chief executive officer (CEO) of the Access Bank, has been confirmed dead by Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the director general (DG) of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

Wigwe, 57, his wife, and his son are believed to be among the six passengers in a helicopter that crashed in the USA on Saturday, February 10.

It was gathered that the ill-fated Flight N130CZ, operated by Orbic Air LLC, took off from Palm Springs, California, in the night but was last seen near Fort Irwin/Barstow.

Wigwe’s Access Bank is one of Africa’s leading financial institutions.

In a tweet on her known X (formerly Twitter) handle on Saturday night, February 10, Okonjo-Iweala wrote:

"Terribly saddened by the news of the terrible loss of Herbert Wigwe, Group CEO Access Bank @HerbertOWigwe, his wife and son as well as Bimbo Ogunbanjo in a helicopter crash.

"My deepest sympathies and condolences to the Wigwe family, the Ogunbanjo family, Access Bank Group employees and Management @myaccessbank and my younger Brother Herbert’s partner Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede. May the souls of the departed rest in perfect peace."

Similarly, Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 and 2023 elections, commented via X:

"I'm deeply saddened to hear about the unfortunate incident that led to the loss of Herbert Wigwe, Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc, and his family. Indeed, Herbert Wigwe, consummate banker, education promoter, and philanthropist, numbered his days. On behalf of my family, my heart goes out to their loved ones and everyone affected by this unfortunate incident. May their souls rest in peace."

Also, Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state, released a statement.

His statement read:

"The news of the passing of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Access Bank Holdings, Dr. Herbert Wigwe, who died in a helicopter crash in the United States of America, has left me extremely shocked and devastated.

"We also unfortunately lost Wigwe's wife and son as well as the former group chairman of Nigeria Stock Exchange, Abimbola Ogunbanjo, in the crash.

"I commiserate with the Wigwe family, the Ogunbanjo family, Access Bank Holding, the Nigeria Stock Exchange, friends and associates, and pray that God will grant all the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss."

