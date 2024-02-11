The sudden death of late Access Bank CEO Herbert Wigwe came as a huge shock to Nigerians as they found ways to mourn him

An old video of Nigerian talented comedian Bovi celebrating his achievement in the country's economy surfaced online

In the clip, the humour lord spoke of Hubert's financial prowess amid other dignitaries who were present

A throwback video of ace Nigerian comedian Bovi Ugboma presenting flowers to the late CEO of Access Bank, Herbert Wigwe, has gone viral on the internet.

The sad news broke that the illustrious billionaire, his wife, and their son were all killed in a terrible helicopter crash.

Bovi appreciates late Herbert Wigwe in old video. Credit: @herbertowigwe, @bovi

Following that, people took to the internet to share fond memories of his generosity and brilliance in the financial sector.

A video of Bovi praising the late CEO for his exemplary work in Nigeria's banking sector a few years ago made it back to the timelines.

The sensational moment saw many notable personalities present at the ceremony, including Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Olusegun Obasanjo, and Aliko Dangote.

Bovi poked fun at Herbert Wigwe and praised him for bringing international attention to Nigeria through his achievements.

Legit.ng reported that Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the reported involvement of Wigwe, his wife, son and three others in a chopper crash in California, United States.

According to Leadership newspaper sources, the tragic incident happened on Friday night, February 9.

It was gathered that the chopper was headed to Las Vegas when it crashed near a border city between Nevada and California.

How Wigwe's chopper went down

Legit.ng earlier reported that the US Federal Aviation Administration said the Eurocopter EC130 helicopter experienced a crash around 10 p.m. near Nipton, California.

Details revealed that the unfortunate incident involved Flight N130CZ, operated by Orbic Air LLC, which departed from Palm Springs, California, at 8:45 p.m.

However, its last known whereabouts were near Fort Irwin/Barstow, California, at 9:49 p.m. on Friday. San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department officials were alerted to the downed aircraft at 10:12 p.m. local time.

