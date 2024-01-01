In Lagos State, some police officers have been knocked down by two drivers while being stopped for routine checks

Sources confirmed that the incident transpired on Friday, December 26, at around 7:30 am at 7/8 Bus Stop in Oshodi

The Lagos State Police Command has yet to release an official statement on the incident at the time of filing the report

Oshodi, Lagos - Two unidentified drivers allegedly struck two police officers conducting stop-and-search duties in the Oshodi area of Lagos State.

The incident occurred around 7:30 p.m. Friday at the 7/8 Bus Stop in Oshodi.

The Lagos State Police Command is yet to release an official statement on the incident.

Source: Facebook

According to a source, the police officers were attacked by the drivers of a Toyota Camry and a Lexus 350, and their vehicle registration details remain unknown.

The officers had attempted to flag down the vehicles for a routine stop-and-search.

As quoted by Punch, the source said:

“But immediately they sighted the police, they increased the speed at which they were moving and knocked down two policemen, Inspector Alabi Kayode and Inspector Edukpe Oronya.”

According to the report, Inspector Kayode suffered significant injuries to his head and left hand.

Additionally, it was mentioned that the second officer, Oronya, was run over by two vehicles.

It was revealed that the two unidentified drivers tried to seize the officers' rifles after hitting them.

Fortunately, the prompt response of their colleagues prevented the daring drivers from stealing the firearms.

The officers were quickly taken to Divine Grace Hospital in Mafoluku-Oshodi for medical care, and an investigation is currently underway.

Lagos police command yet to react to incident

Attempts to obtain comments from the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, were unsuccessful when this report was filed.

Hundeyin answered the call, but upon the reporter's introduction, he asked for a text message instead.

He said:

“Can you text me a message? Just text me a message.”

Hundeyin received a text message at 10:10 a.m. on Sunday, followed by another at 12:05 p.m. Additionally, a message was sent to him on WhatsApp at 1:01 p.m.

Despite these attempts to reach him, Hundeyin has yet to respond to any of the messages, and he also did not pick up a later phone call in the evening.

