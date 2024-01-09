The Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic community has been thrown into a state of pouring following the demise of two of their students.

It was gathered that the students were crushed by a heavy-laden truck on the Aba-Ikot Ekpene Highway.

Reports confirmed that the deceased students had just finished their final examination 24 hours earlier before the tragic accident.

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom - A tragic incident occurred on Monday, January 8, as a truck fatally collided with two final-year students from Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic, Ikot Osurua, located in Ikot Ekpene Local Government Area.

The victims, Abasifreke Okon and Irene Edwin, who were close friends and pursuing National Diploma studies in laboratory science technology, lost their lives in the accident.

The tragic accident occurred on the Aba-Ikot Ekpene Highway. Photo Credit: Akwa Ibom State Polytechnic, Ikot Osurua

Source: Facebook

The unfortunate incident occurred on the Aba-Ikot Ekpene Highway while they were transported back from school on a motorcycle.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The final diploma examination, scheduled to take place 24 hours later, was postponed by the institution's management due to an incident that transpired just before the scheduled time.

School management reaction to tragic accident

Gloria Udoudom, the representative from the polytechnic, affirmed the unfortunate incident, characterising it as a "tragic" occurrence.

As quoted by Premium Times, Udoudom said:

“Yes, I can confirm,” referring to the accident. “They were on a bike (motorcycle) – the two friends and this Pepsi truck ran into them, killing the bike man too.”

The state's police spokesperson, Odiko Macedon, stated that he had not received information about the incident when contacted.

There have been reports of multiple casualties among students from the polytechnic due to accidents on the Aba-Ikot Ekpene Highway.

The students, residing in Ikot Ekpene city and commuting to Ikot Osura daily, face risks using commercial motorcycles (okada) due to the high speed of vehicles on the busy highway, particularly trucks travelling between Akwa Ibom and Abia states.

Tragic motor accident kills family of 8 in Imo state

In another report, the Imo State Police Command has confirmed the demise of eight families in a ghastly motor accident.

It was gathered that the family of eight were on their way for the New Year's holiday when the tragic incident occurred.

The horrific accident happened at about 3 pm on Wednesday, December 29, at the Amanwozuzu junction in the Ikeduru local government area.

Source: Legit.ng