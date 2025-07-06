Don Jazzy has stirred conversations online following his recent appearance on actress Nancy Isime’s talk show, where he spoke about his personal life

During the interview, Don Jazzy spoke candidly about why he has remained unmarried and how he views commitment in today’s society

He explained that it was difficult to maintain long-term romantic relationships with just one woman

Mavin Records boss Michael Ajereh, popularly known as Don Jazzy, recently appeared on Nancy Isime’s talk show, where he opened up about his views on love, relationships, and why he’s still unmarried.

The music executive, who recently debuted new look, made headlines after stating that he doesn’t have the strength to be with just one woman. He admitted that while many might hate him for saying it, he was simply speaking his truth.

Don Jazzy's fans react to his interview, compare him to 2Baba. Photo credit@donjazzy/@official2baba

Source: Instagram

Don Jazzy explained further that being in a relationship doesn’t stop him from admiring other women, noting that “they are beautiful too.”

His honesty struck a chord with many viewers, especially male fans.

Fans react to Don Jazzy’s confession

The clip quickly went viral, with many men agreeing with Don Jazzy’s point of view. Some claimed that monogamy is difficult for men, and drew parallels with singer 2Baba, who recently faced backlash over similar comments he made on a podcast.

Fans dared critics to come after Don Jazzy the way they dragged singer 2Baba, who had to apologise publicly for his remarks. Some even argued that Don Jazzy was simply saying what many men were thinking but afraid to voice out.

However, some female fans disagreed. They argued that Don Jazzy’s wealth makes it easy for him to speak that way, and dismissed his opinion as lacking in wisdom.

Don Jazzy trends over his utterance about love, woman. Photo credit@donjazzy

Source: Instagram

Others called out what they described as a growing trend of public figures normalising infidelity under the guise of honesty.

2Baba’s similar controversy

Recall that a few weeks ago, Innocent ‘2Baba’ Idibia was heavily criticised for saying he was not “wired to be with one woman” despite being married.

His comments during a podcast with Nedu sparked outrage, forcing him to issue a public apology, which also drew mixed reactions. Some fans defended him, saying he was going through a lot and deserved empathy.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Don Jazzy's interview

Netizens shared their take about Don Jazzy's postulation on relationship. Here are comments below:

@og_hypemanace shared:

"Proof that when you say nonsense like this and you are rich, people will clap and scream(especially women)."

@count_among commented:

"This is the traditional reality of how African man is being wired. All 2face’s backlashers, all over to you. Nonzenze."

@nne4god said:

"2Baba said this same thing in a different way but the whole Nigeria came after him."

@sinzz_97reacted:

"In other words 2face is right."

D'banj apologises to Don Jazzy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that D'banj penned an appreciation note to all the people, who contributed to his brand and made him who he is today.

He thanked all ex-members of Mo'hits and Don Jazzy as he apologised to those he had wronged.

The Koko Master also thanked those who worked behind the scene as he mentioned their names and shared lovely pictures from his memories.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng