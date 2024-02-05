A maid has been arrested for attempting to sell her boss’ baby to a potential buyer for the sum of N800,000 in Alade market, Shomolu, Lagos state

Following the swift response of the police in Lagos state, the baby was rescued and had been handed over to the family

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development on Monday and disclosed that efforts were ongoing to arrest the potential buyer

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

The Lagos state police command on Monday, February 5, said it rescued an eight-month-old baby allegedly sold for N800,000 in the Ikorodu area of the state.

The potential buyer is on the run as Lagos police launch a manhunt, Hundeyin confirmed. Photo credit: @BenHundeyin

Source: Twitter

The state police public relations officer, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, made this known on Monday in a post shared on his X account.

Hundeyin said the buyer abandoned the baby as the police dragnet closed in on him and operatives of the command rescued the baby in Alade Market, Shomolu.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

He tweeted:

"Due to intense manhunt and pressure from the police, the buyer in the early hours of today abandoned the baby in Alade Market, Shomolu. Baby was promptly rescued by the police.

"The baby has since been handed over to her parents after they positively identified her.

"Efforts are still on to apprehend the buyer who is currently on the run."

In reaction on X, Nigerians praised the police for their swift response as the househelp who carried out the act has been arrested and she confessed to the crime.

Lagosians catch popular imam, 4 others with human skull, police react

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a "popular" chief imam, simply identified as Babalola, has been arrested along with four of his men with a human skull and other body parts in the Ikorodu area of Lagos state.

It was gathered that residents of the Adamo area of Ikorodu caught the suspects and handed them to the police.

It was gathered that residents of the Adamo area of Ikorodu arrested Babalola and his men and handed them over to the police after they were allegedly nabbed with a human skull and other parts of the human body.

Source: Legit.ng