A chief imam named Babalola and four associates were apprehended in Ikorodu, Lagos state, with a human skull and other body parts

Residents of the Adamo area of the state reportedly caught the suspects and turned them over to the police

The Lagos state police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, praised the community for avoiding jungle justice and cooperating with law enforcement in handling the case

Ikorodu, Lagos state - A "popular" chief imam, simply identified as Babalola, has been arrested along with four of his men with a human skull and other body parts in the Ikorodu area of Lagos state.

It was gathered that residents of the Adamo area of Ikorodu caught the suspects and handed them to the police.

It was gathered that residents of the Adamo area of Ikorodu arrested Babalola and his men and handed them over to the police after they were allegedly nabbed with a human skull and other parts of the human body.

The photo of the imam with the skull alongside one other was posted on the X handle of a user, Uncle DejiTM, @DejiAdesogan, who is known for sharing security-related posts.

Lagos police spokesman Hundeying reacts

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the Lagos state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, has confirmed the arrest of Babalola and others.

Hundeyin commended the people of Ikorodu for not engaging in jungle justice and handing the suspects to the police.

He posted on X:

“We commend the good people of Ikorodu for doing the right thing and not yielding to jungle justice. We will ensure justice is done."

Nigerians react

Audu M. T, @AuduMT1, commented:

"Talking about community involvement. Well done to the community."

imer , @Remostikal, said:

"Fingers cross. Let's hope they won't be released from prison at night to continue carrying out their criminal operations, and then allowed back in prison at morning sunrise.....like we have been hearing."

burjsly, @phantomXsly, said:

""We will ensure justice is done". This is the only thing Nigerians want from @PoliceNG. So help you God."

Prince of Ikorodu, @IkoroduPrincee, said:

"My people are law-abiding and ready to cooperate with the police in every instance."

Source: Legit.ng