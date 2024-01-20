Photo Emerges as Lagosians Catch Popular Imam, 4 Others with Human Skull, Police React
- A chief imam named Babalola and four associates were apprehended in Ikorodu, Lagos state, with a human skull and other body parts
- Residents of the Adamo area of the state reportedly caught the suspects and turned them over to the police
- The Lagos state police spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, praised the community for avoiding jungle justice and cooperating with law enforcement in handling the case
PAY ATTENTION: The 2024 Business Leaders Awards Present Entrepreneurs that Change Nigeria for the Better. Check out their Stories!
Legit.ng journalist Nurudeen Lawal has 8 years of experience covering political campaigns and elections
Ikorodu, Lagos state - A "popular" chief imam, simply identified as Babalola, has been arrested along with four of his men with a human skull and other body parts in the Ikorodu area of Lagos state.
It was gathered that residents of the Adamo area of Ikorodu caught the suspects and handed them to the police.
It was gathered that residents of the Adamo area of Ikorodu arrested Babalola and his men and handed them over to the police after they were allegedly nabbed with a human skull and other parts of the human body.
The photo of the imam with the skull alongside one other was posted on the X handle of a user, Uncle DejiTM, @DejiAdesogan, who is known for sharing security-related posts.
Lagos police spokesman Hundeying reacts
Meanwhile, the spokesperson of the Lagos state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, has confirmed the arrest of Babalola and others.
Hundeyin commended the people of Ikorodu for not engaging in jungle justice and handing the suspects to the police.
He posted on X:
“We commend the good people of Ikorodu for doing the right thing and not yielding to jungle justice. We will ensure justice is done."
Nigerians react
Audu M. T, @AuduMT1, commented:
"Talking about community involvement. Well done to the community."
imer , @Remostikal, said:
"Fingers cross. Let's hope they won't be released from prison at night to continue carrying out their criminal operations, and then allowed back in prison at morning sunrise.....like we have been hearing."
burjsly, @phantomXsly, said:
""We will ensure justice is done". This is the only thing Nigerians want from @PoliceNG. So help you God."
Prince of Ikorodu, @IkoroduPrincee, said:
"My people are law-abiding and ready to cooperate with the police in every instance."
Ritualist kills woman in Yola hotel, police react
In a related development, a woman was recently killed at a hotel in Yola, the capital of Adamawa state.
The suspect had checked into the hotel with the deceased, but he later informed the receptionist that he needed to step out briefly.
However, upon entering the suspect’s room, hotel staff discovered the headless body of the young lady.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng