The abductors of five students and four pupils in Ekiti state have threatened to kill the hostages if their conditions are not quickly met

The kidnappers had demanded that the N10m ransom be paid swiftly before they unleash another heinous crime on the victims

Families of the captured have solicited public help in raising funds to free their loved ones

The families of five pupils and four staff members of the Apostolic Faith Group of Schools, Emure Ekiti, who were kidnapped by gunmen on Monday, are living in fear as the abductors have threatened to kill their victims if they fail to pay N15m ransom.

The kidnappers, who initially demanded N100m, reduced the ransom after negotiations with the families but insisted on the prompt payment, saying the children were becoming weak.

Abductors of Ekiti staff and students threaten to kill hostages if ransom is not paid on time.

Source: Twitter

The police said they had arrested 13 suspects in connection with the kidnapping and the killing of two Ekiti monarchs - the Onimojo of Imojo, Oba Olatunde Olusola and the Elesun of Esun Ekiti, Oba Babatunde Ogunsakin, by suspected kidnappers on the same day, the PUNCH reported.

The Alara of Ara Ekiti, Oba Adebayo Fatoba, narrowly escaped the attack.

The Peoples Gazette reported that the southwest paramilitary force outfit, Amotekun, has joined the active search for the victims.

Unknown gunmen ambush school bus in Ekiti

Earlier, Legit.ng reported an ambush on a bus transporting over 25 pupils from the Apostolic Faith Group of Schools, Emure Ekiti, along the Emure-Ekiti — Iporo Ekiti road after school hours.

The assailants abducted five pupils and four staff members, comprising two teachers and two drivers.

Pastor Clement Adebisi, whose wife Mary was among the kidnapped staff, recounted their conversation with the kidnappers, emphasising their demand for N10 million.

The kidnappers conveyed that the children were getting weak and urged prompt payment to secure their release.

Kidnappers pressure parents by beating hostages, parents cry out

Legit.ng previously reported that the abductors were reportedly beating the hostages in order to ramp up pressure on their families to provide the demanded release fee.

Adebisi disclosed that while his wife and their three children were on the bus, the kidnappers took Mary but left the children.

He narrated how one child attempting to follow their mother was assaulted and tossed into the bushes, with their elder sister fainting twice upon their return home.

Adebisi Jegede, another parent, shared his distressing encounter as the kidnappers targeted his wife, Esther, and daughter, Ogoolami. He recounted the threats issued by the abductors, demanding a ransom of N10 million each and resorting to violence when their demands were not met.

Similarly, Oluwadare Oniya, father to nine-year-old Peace among the captives, revealed the initial offer of N500,000, which the kidnappers rejected, insisting on N10 million per victim.

