Some guests at a recent wedding held in Katsina state experienced misfortune

This is because they were kidnapped and whisked away to an unknown destination by gunmen

The state government confirmed the incident and noted that a rescue operation for the 60 wedding guests had begun

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements.

Gunmen suspected to be bandits stormed Damari town in the Sabuwa local government area of Katsina state and kidnapped 60 wedding guests.

Tension As Gunmen Abduct 60 Wedding Guests in Katsina, Details Emerge. Photo credit: Nigeria Police Force

Source: Facebook

As reported by The Punch, the Katsina state government confirmed the abduction and disclosed that rescue operations have commenced.

How the wedding guests were abducted

According to reports, the wedding guests, predominantly friends of the bride from Dandume, were escorting the bride home when they were ambushed while traveling in an open van, Daily Trust reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Their convoy was attacked, and the assault, which transpired around 9:00pm on Thursday, February 1, resulted in the tragic death of three persons and the abduction of 60 wedding guests.

Meanwhile, Sabuwa and Dandume are among the local government areas in Katsina state significantly impacted by relentless banditry activities, further complicated by informants collaborating with the criminals.

Reacting, the state internal security commissioner, Muazu Nasiru, on Saturday, February 3, disclosed that the government was aware of the kidnap and had launched operations to ensure that the victims were rescued.

The commissioner said:

“We are aware of the kidnap incident at Sabuwa and we have launched rescue operations to ensure that the victims regain their freedom. Thanks.”

Also, the state police spokesperson, Abubakar Aliyu, confirmed the incident via a text message to The Punch.

According to Aliyu, 35 women were abducted by suspected armed bandits.

“The command has deployed its intelligence and operational assets towards ensuring the prompt and unhurt rescue of the kidnapped victims. Further developments will be communicated in due course.”

Driver died as abducted Ekiti school children, teachers freed

In a similar development, Legit.ng reported that the children of the Apostolic Faith Group School in the Emure community in Ekiti had been freed by their kidnappers after spending seven days in captivity.

The four pupils were released along with three school staff members. However, the driver, Taye Rasaki, who was kidnapped with them, was killed by the abductors.

However, reports came their way on Sunday morning as the bandits set them free.

Source: Legit.ng