President Bola Tinubu's government appeared to be working and talking less in the country

The federal government on Thursday, received some military equipment it purchased from the US to combat terrorism in Nigeria

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency of the United States further noted that the equipment will boost Nigeria's military capabilities

Following the spate of insecurity in Nigeria, the Nigerian government has purchased some equipment to enhance its security measures.

In a bid to address the insecurity crisis in Nigeria, the US has cleared the sale of 12 AH-1Z Cobra attack helicopters worth nearly $1bn to Nigeria. Photo credit: U.S. Department of Defense (DoD)

This is as the United States Department of Defense on Thursday, February 1, confirmed a significant arms sale to Nigeria, involving 12 AH-1Z Viper attack helicopters, to bolster the West African nation’s military capabilities.

As reported by Leadership newspaper, the contract, valued at $1 billion, includes not only the state-of-the-art helicopters but also 32 mission computers provided by Northrop Grumman, with a separate contract valued at $7.7 million awarded in December.

The sale follows the US State Department’s approval in April 2022 of Nigeria’s request for the helicopters, which includes guidance systems, night vision imaging systems, and extensive training, BusinessDay reported.

This military package aims to enhance Nigeria’s security infrastructure, contribute to shared security objectives, and promote regional stability.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency of the United States highlighted the importance of this sale in supporting the foreign policy goals and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a strategic partner in Sub-Saharan Africa.

What to know about the AH-1Z Viper helicopter

The AH-1Z Viper, a multi-role attack helicopter, is designed for various missions, including reconnaissance, escort, and strike operations.

This addition is part of Nigeria’s broader effort to address multiple security challenges within its borders, ranging from Islamist insurgency to widespread banditry.

Nigeria’s ongoing military procurement strategy includes acquiring m-346 attack aircraft, T-129 ATAK helicopters, Agusta 109 Trekker multi-role helicopters, and Chinese-made Wing Loong II drones, among others.

Bandits kidnap top director of FG agency near military base in Abuja

In another development, Legit.ng reported that Abuja community has been thrown under tension following the abduction of Aondo Ver, a director at the federal housing authority

Aondo Ver was reportedly abducted at about 12am on Thursday at a place that was about 200 metres close to a military base in Pambara in the Bwari area of the FCT

The bandits, who reportedly shot in the air sporadically, attacked retired, serving military personnel and civilians during the attack.

This came a few days after air strikes by jets of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) killed many terrorists in Birnin Gwari local government area (LGA) of Kaduna state.

