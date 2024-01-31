Operatives of the Taraba police command have clamped down on some suspected kidnappers in Jalingo, the state capital

It was gathered that the officers rejected the N8.5 million offered to them as a bribe by the apprehended kidnappers

The police operatives recovered several contraband from the suspects who were paraded on Tuesday, January 30

Jalingo, Taraba - The Taraba state police command has confirmed that its officers declined a bribe of N8 million after intercepting a vehicle in the state capital of Jalingo.

Joseph Eribo, the commissioner of police for the state, revealed this on Tuesday, January 30, while presenting some suspects at the state police headquarters in Jalingo.

As reported by Premium Times, the incident occurred around 9:45 p.m. on Monday, January 29, when officers from the 40 Police Mobile Force (PMF) were on duty at Yaggai, along the Jalingo-Yola bye-pass.

The officers intercepted a Toyota Starlet car with the registration number YLA 321 ZY.

Mr. Eribo said the discovery of approximately N8.5 million, believed to be ransom funds, in the possession of Aliyu Mohammed, a 35-year-old resident of Mubi in Adamawa State.

He said:

“When interrogated, the suspect could not give a satisfactory account of himself, hence search was conducted on his vehicle and the following items were recovered in his possession: a cash sum of eight million, five hundred and fifty- five thousand-naira (N8,555,000).”

He mentioned discovering additional items, including seven mobile phones, three thousand unused MTN recharge cards, and seven charms.

Police arrest notorious kidnappers tormenting Jalingo, Lau, and Yorro

In a recent development, members of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the police apprehended a group of individuals suspected of engaging in kidnapping and other criminal activities in Jalingo, Lau, and Yorro.

Among those detained was the alleged mastermind behind the abduction of a third-class chief in Pupule, along with others.

Mr. Eribo paraded more than 20 individuals who stand accused of participating in various crimes such as kidnapping, armed robbery, and acts of violence throughout the state.

He disclosed that the law enforcement officers recovered several AK-47 rifles, ammunition, as well as transformer oil and cables believed to be the property of the Yola Electricity Distribution Company (YEDC) from the arrested suspects.

Mr. Eribo emphasised the Command's unwavering commitment to safeguarding the lives and property of the citizens in the state.

Troops reject N12m bribe from illicit drug syndicates

Meanwhile, troops from the 192 Battalion, 81 Division of the Nigerian Army have apprehended a group believed to be part of an international drug network.

They were using a 2001 Sienna Model Space Bus with the license plate Lagos APP 129 EF, which was found to be carrying illegal substances, suspected to be Cannabis Sativa.

This incident occurred on Sunday, January 14, 2024, at the Balogun border in Ogun State.

