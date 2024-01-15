Troops from the 192 Battalion, 81 Division of the Nigerian Army have apprehended a group believed to be part of an international drug network

They were using a 2001 Sienna Model Space Bus with the license plate Lagos APP 129 EF, which was found to be carrying illegal substances, suspected to be Cannabis Sativa

This incident occurred on Sunday, January 14, 2024, at the Balogun border in Ogun State.

Balogun border, Ogun - The Nigerian Army has captured two individuals, 18-year-old Michael Atanda and 58-year-old Adigun Olatunji, as they attempted to transport a substance suspected to be cannabis into the country.

In a statement released by the Nigerian Army on Sunday, January 14, the arrest occurred at the Balogun border in Ogun State, based on intelligence received by the troops.

According to the statement, the suspects were apprehended after their vehicle was intercepted, and a search led to the discovery of 296 wraps of concealed cannabis.

The troops reportedly refused a N12 million bribe offered by the smuggling syndicate.

The statement reads:

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the wraps of illicit substance were transported from Benin Republic, through Ilara border communities en route Ifo, Ogun State.

"It was further revealed that it took the transnational drug traffickers five months to conceal the substance for delivery to their clients. Two suspects were arrested in connection to the crime."

How troops rejected N12m bribe

The army spokesperson announced that the individual had been apprehended for necessary follow-up actions following an unsuccessful attempt to bribe troops with N12,000,000.

It was gathered that various items were seized from the suspect, including a Benin Republic National ID Card, a Nigerian National ID card, and two small Itel mobile phones.

Other confiscated items comprise a Benin Republic driver’s license, a Benin Republic passport, six Benin Republic SIM packs, two Benin Republic SIM cards, one Nigerian driver’s license, one power bank, and one MP3 player.

Additionally, a memory card, local charms, and N52,700 in cash were recovered from the suspect.

It will be recalled that the battalion achieved significant operational success in the previous year when they intercepted a substantial cache of ammunition and illegal substances along the Nigerian and Benin Republic border on November 12, 2023.

