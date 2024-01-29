Rivers state police command has announced the death of a notorious pirate, popularly called John Togo the Second

The State Commissioner of Police, CP. Olatunji Disu said John Togo was involved in high-profile kidnapping, arms trafficking and illegal oil bunkering.

Disu said the criminal, the Anchor Head of Iceland Confraternity was killed while planning to ambush security personnel patrolling the Bille-Degema-Okrika waterways with speedboats.

Rivers state - A notorious pirate, popularly called John Togo the Second, has been killed by the police for terrorising major waterways in Rivers state.

According to The Nation, the State Commissioner of Police, CP. Olatunji Disu, made this known in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

Disu described the late Togo as the Anchor Head of Iceland Confraternity, who engaged in high-profile kidnapping, arms trafficking and illegal oil bunkering.

The police boss said John Togo’s most brazen acts were the ambush and killing of four members of a sister security Agency on the 1st of November 2023 along the Bakana River in the Degema local government area, Vanguard reported.

He said:

“John Togo’s criminal career began in the Borikiri area of Port Harcourt, where he initially engaged in cult-related activities. Gradually, he graduated from petty crimes and evolved into a full-fledged kidnapper and sea pirate, assembling a gang of ruthless criminals along the way."

Narrating how the police were able to kill the prime suspect, Disu said:

“Notably, he was planning to ambush security personnel patrolling the Bille-Degema-Okrika waterways with speedboats to seize their weapons before he was neutralized.”

