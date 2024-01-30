The rumoured interest of Dele Alake for the governorship seat of Ekiti state has been addressed and clarified

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development vehemently denied his involvement in the poster's circulation on social with an inscription declaring his interest

Alake, in a public statement, said he had no interest in becoming the governor of Ekiti State as he is busy with the task assigned to home by President Bola Tinubu

Legit.ng journalist Segun Adeyemi has over 9 years of experience covering political events, civil societies, courts, and metro

FCT, Abuja - Dele Alake, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, has clarified that he is not vying for the position of governor in Ekiti state.

On Monday, his media aide, Segun Tomori, dismissed the campaign posters on social media as fraudulent.

The minister said he never intends to become Ekiti state's governor. Photo Credit: Dele Alake

Source: Twitter

The statement, as quoted by The Cable, reads:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

“The attention of the Honourable Minister of Solid Minerals, Dr. Oladele Alake has been drawn to a poster that is circulating on social media and across WhatsApp groups where he is positioned as a gubernatorial aspirant in Ekiti State with the inscription ‘Take it Back’

“The general public is hereby informed that Dr Alake has no interest in running for the governorship election in Ekiti State, either now or in the future.

“The poster in circulation does not have his approval as he does not know the people behind it. It is fake and should be discarded."

Alake reiterates dedication to Tinubu's govt

Tomori emphasised Alake's dedication to his role as a minister, highlighting his commitment to the national assignment.

Additionally, Tomori stated that Alake supports the ongoing administration led by Governor Biodun Oyebanji in Ekiti.

Tomori said:

“It is unconscionable that the Honourable Minister who is busy with the onerous task of reforming and revamping the Solid Minerals sector in Nigeria, a responsibility committed to him by President Bola Tinubu will leave that to be plotting for an election in Ekiti State.

“The Honourable Minister is a busy man, working tirelessly on how to make the solid minerals sector a major revenue earner for the country and for the sector to create thousands of high-paying jobs for Nigerians.”

The minister, originally from Ekiti, was commissioner for information and strategy in Lagos between 1999 and 2007.

Illegal mining: Alake recounts threats from high-profile Nigerians

In another report, Alake opened up on a crucial revelation about illegal mining activities and the hazards of his job.

Alake disclosed that he had received several threats from people in high places whom he exposed for being linked with illegal mining.

He also spoke on the tragic explosion in Ibadan, noting that investigations are ongoing to get to the root of the cause of the explosion and the culprits.

Source: Legit.ng