The APC has warned Yahaya Bello, the immediate past governor of Kogi state, against campaigning for the office of the national chairman

Felix Morka, the APC's spokesperson, gave the warning to the former governor following his posters campaigning for the office Abdullahi Ganduje currently occupied

Bello's campaign posters were seen at the national secretariat of the APC barely 48 hours after the end of his tenure as governor of Kogi state

Legit.ng journalist Bada Yusuf is an accomplished politics and current affairs editor, boasting over seven years of experience in journalism and writing.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership has said there is no vacancy in the office of the National Chairman for Yahaya Bello, the immediate past governor of Kogi state.

Felix Morka, the spokesperson of the APC, sent a warning to the former governor of Kogi state to desist from creating confusion in the party, adding that the office of the national chairman was presently being occupied.

APC speaks on Yahaya Bello's campaign posters Photo Credit: Yahaya Bello

Source: Twitter

APC warns Yahaya Bello to stop campaigning for national chairman

According to The Punch and The Nation, the spokesperson of the APC gave the warning in an interview with journalists at the party's secretariat on Tuesday, January 30.

The posters of the former governor were seen on major streets in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), especially around the federal secretariat and on walls and fences of structures around the APC national secretariat along Blantyre Street, Wuse 2, Abuja.

The bold picture of the former Kogi state governor is adorned with the inscription, “APC Next Level. Alhaji Yahaya Bello as APC National Chairman. Leading the Change, Building a Stronger APC.”

Bello handover to Usman Ododo

Recall that Bello's tenure as Kogi state governor ended on Saturday, January 27, when the new governor, Usman Ododo, was sworn in.

Vice President Kashim Shettima and the current national chairman of the APC, Abdullahi Ganduje, graced the colourful event.

However, barely 48 hours after his handing over, posters campaigning for Bello to unseat Ganduje in the top office of the ruling party surfaced online.

Kogi dep gov prostrates for Bello

Legit.ng earlier reported that the new Kogi state deputy governor, Salifu Oyibo, has been caught in a viral video prostrating for the immediate past Governor Yahaya Bello.

Oyibo was seen making the move soon after signing the oath of office, and the governor did not stand up to welcome him.

Some Nigerians on social media have condemned the action, while some are calling on the anti-graft agency to probe the administration of the former governor.

Source: Legit.ng