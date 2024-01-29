Residents of Katsina state have been charged to protect themselves against bandits attacking their communities.

Governor Dikko Umar Radda said residents will be given the needed support to safeguard them in the right direction

Katsina state is one of the states in northern Nigeria that has been heavily attacked by bandits and terrorists

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Katsina state - Governor Dikko Umar Radda, has urged residents of Katsina state to protect themselves against bandits attacking their communities.

Radda encouraged the people to remain strong as his administration would provide them with the needed support to safeguard and lead them in the right direction.

According to Leadership newspaper, he stated this at the commissioning of three Islamiyya schools constructed by a philanthropist, Alhaji Abubakar Dardisu at Yammama in Malumfashi and Mani local government areas of the state.

Katsina residents urged to defend themselves against bandits Photo Credit: Dikko Radda

Source: Facebook

The governor thanked the philanthropist for sacrificing his resources for the sake of Allah and the benefit of the communities.

He admonished the three communities to make the best use of the schools.

Radda had earlier in October 2023, called on the federal government to allow civilians to buy AK-47s for protection, Channels TV reported.

"If a bandit can go to the market and buy an AK-47, RPG, and all of those weapons, what of the people that want to protect themselves?

“They too should equally be allowed to do so. These people are holding it illegally, we are trying to hold it legally. Why can’t the government allow the people to hold this thing and equally confront the challenges?”

Bandits dress In hijab attack Katsina police post

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that bandits dressed in Hijab killed a policeman after attacking his duty post at Saki Jiki village, Batsari local government area of Katsina state.

The state spokesman, Abubakar Aliyu, added that another policeman sustained injury in the attack which occurred at 8 pm on Thursday, January 18.

The police PRO said:

“Yesterday(Thursday) at about 8 pm, some suspected armed bandits, deceitfully dressed in hijab, attacked officers at their duty post situated in Saki Jiki village of Batsari Local Government Area."

