In a verdict delivered on Friday, January 26, 2024, the founder of iReign Christian Ministry, Feyi Daniels, was sentenced to life imprisonment by the Ikeja sexual offences and domestic violence court.

The Lagos-based cleric was found guilty of raping a female church member while engaging in speaking in tongues at his Lekki residence.

The trial judge, Rahman Oshodi, determined that Daniels committed the offences of rape and sexual assault against a female worshipper in his church in 2020.

The victim, whose identity remains undisclosed, was originally from Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, but was summoned to the church's Lagos headquarters, where the incident occurred.

The victim recounted that Daniels punished her for missing a meeting by instructing her to come to his Lekki residence for disciplinary action.

Upon her arrival, he demanded that she undress, claiming he intended to discipline her by physical means.

As quoted by Punch, the victim said:

“The following day, we were in the sitting room listening to a pastor’s message when he said I should go naked again. I did, and surprisingly, he also went naked and raped me for about 30 minutes till I started bleeding because of the tears I sustained despite not being a virgin.”

In 2022, the victim filed a case at FCID Alagbon, Lagos, which resulted in the apprehension of Pastor Daniels.

On October 21, 2023, Daniels presented his defense in court, claiming that three of the victims conspired against him. Despite the accusations, he remained the pastor of the church.

Additionally, during the 2023 presidential elections, he made noteworthy predictions.

Below are some of his failed prophesies:

1. Arrest of President Bola Tinubu

Following the presidential election, the controversial pastor predicted that President Bola Tinubu would be announced as the president-elect of Nigeria but would subsequently be detained by the military, leading to the establishment of an interim government.

However, eight months after his inauguration, President Tinubu continues to hold the position of Nigeria's president.

2. Arrest of Nyesom Wike

In the build-up to the 2023 general election, Bishop Feyi Daniels foresaw the likelihood of the former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, facing arrest.

Contrary to this prediction, Wike eventually assumed the role of the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory under the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

3. Fubara to lose Rivers state governorship election

Bishop Feyi Daniels had foretold that Siminalayi Fubara, the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 elections, would face defeat.

Contrary to the prediction, Fubara emerged victorious in the election and successfully defended his win against opposition appeals.

The Supreme Court officially validated his election triumph on January 25th.

Intriguingly, Bishop Feyi Daniels was sentenced to life imprisonment a day before this affirmation.

Tinubu, APC at work: Church members open up as Bishop Feyi Daniels sentenced to life in jail

Some followers of Bishop Oluwafeyiropo (Feyi) Daniels, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for the rape of his assistant, have accused President Bola Tinubu and APC of victimising their pastor.

Bishop Daniels, the founder and leader of the iReign Christian Ministry in Lagos, was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for rape and three years in Kirikiri for sexual assault on Friday.

But the church members, in their reaction, said the bishop was being victimised because he prophesied that Tinubu would be arrested on his inauguration and Obi would be sworn in.

