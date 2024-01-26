Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Ikeja, Lagos state - The founder of iReign Christian Ministry, Bishop Feyi Daniels, was sentenced to life imprisonment for sexually assaulting an assistant female pastor at his house in the Lekki area of Lagos state in 2020.

Justice Rahman Oshodi of the Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence court delivered the judgement on Friday, January 26.

Below are the major timelines of the incidents as reported by The Punch

A female worshipper was sexually molested after she was summoned from Ilorin Kwara to the Lagos headquarters for not attending a meeting

The victim reported the case in 2022 at the FCID Alagbon, Lagos, leading to the arrest of pastor Daniels.

On March 2023, the Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions, Ministry of Justice, ordered the arraignment of Daniels for the alleged molestation of an assistant pastor of the church and another lady.

The Director of the DSVRT, Lola Vivour-Adeniyi, said that three ladies were involved, while two reported to the agency, and the third lady reported to the police.

Daniels was arrested and detained for six days before he was eventually released.

In April 2023, Daniels failed to show up at the Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court

The clergyman had relocated without notice by the time the lead investigator showed up in his residence

Daniels testifies in court

On October 21, 2023, Daniels testified that he believed that three out of the four women who accused him of sexually assaulting them conspired to turn against him.

Bishop Daniels was sentenced to life imprisonment on Friday, January 26

Pastor Daniels sentenced to life imprisonment

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Daniels also bagged a three-year jail term for molestation and both sentences are to run concurrently.

It was gathered that the female worshipper accused the clergyman of molesting her while he was speaking in tongues.

Although the accused pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, the court sentenced Daniels to a correctional centre.

