An Ikeja sexual offences and domestic violence court has sentenced Feyi Daniels, founder of “I Reign Christian Ministry”, to life imprisonment

The trial judge, Rahman Oshodi, on Friday, January 26, found the cleric guilty of sexually assaulting a female church member

Legit.ng reports that although Daniels said he was innocent, the judges stated that he deserved to be put in jail forever

Ikeja, Lagos state - The Lagos state high court on Friday, January 26, sentenced Bishop Feyi Daniels to life imprisonment for sexual assault.

According to the Lagos state Domestic and Sexual Violence Agency (DSVA), the cleric also bagged a three-year jail term for molestation.

Both sentences are to run concurrently.

Legit.ng reports that a particular woman accused the “I Reign Christian Ministry” founder of molesting her while he was speaking in tongues.

Although the accused pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, the court sentenced Daniels to a correctional centre.

Meanwhile, the DSVA said the convict's name will registered in the sexual offenders register as maintained by Lagos state.

Feyi Daniels: What the prosecutor said

The prosecutor urged the court to convict the defendant on the weight of the evidence adduced before it.

He argued that there was evidence of struggle, adding that the defendant forced himself on the alleged survivors.

The prosecutor stated that the contradictions, which the defence argued about, were immaterial.

