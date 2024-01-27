Some followers of Bishop Oluwafeyiropo (Feyi) Daniels, who was sentenced to life imprisonment for the rape of his assistant, have accused President Bola Tinubu and APC of victimizing their pastor

Bishop Daniels, the founder and leader of the iReign Christian Ministry in Lagos, was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment for rape and three years in Kirikiri for sexual assault on Friday

But the church members, in their reaction, said the bishop was being victimized because he prophesied that Tinubu would be arrested on his inauguration and Obi would be sworn in

Ikeja, Lagos - Members of the iReign Christian Ministry in Lagos on Friday, January 26, alleged that the government of President Bola Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC), was vindicating the church's founder and leader, Bishop Oluwafeyiropo (Feyi) Daniels, over his political affiliation.

The allegation came shortly after Bishop Daniels was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by an Ikeja Sexual Offences and Domestic Violence Court for raping a church member.

According to The Punch, members of the church located at 1a Gbolade Adebanjo Crescent, Opebi, Ikeja, said the pastor was being persecuted and that the work of God would not stop because of his imprisonment.

On Friday, the court sentenced the cleric to life imprisonment over the raping of a 23-year-old assistant, whose name was withheld.

Delivering the 324-page judgment, Justice Rahman Oshodi of the court also jailed the bishop for another three years for assaulting another 19-year-old member of the church.

iReign church members react to life imprisonment of Bishop Feyi Daniels

But one Mrs Peace, a leader in the welfare unit of the church, who responded to the judgment on Friday, said:

“I know my pastor. He will overcome. “He has been a staunch attacker of this government, and they are victimising him. Our God is not asleep. In this month of our fasting, we will not stop praying for him even while in captivity.”

In a tweet after the judgment, Peace said:

“All because he gave a prophecy that did not go down well in the eyes of the Tinubu APC govt (sic). Make una continue.”

Another member of the church, identified as Ikokwu Chidozie Ikemba, in a tweet on his handle @IkeokwuChidozie, tweeted:

“There is a war against the church, and it’s coming from the inside.”

Bishop Feyi Daniels' prophecy about Tinubu, Obi

Ahead of the February 25 presidential election, the embattled bishop was one of the Christian clerics who prophesied that President Tinubu would be declared the poll winner but would be arrested on the day of his inauguration.

In the failed prophecy, Bishop Feyi Daniels said that Peter Obi, the Labour Party candidate who came third in the election, would subsequently be declared the president.

See the video of the prophecy here:

