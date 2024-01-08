Mixed reactions have trailed a video of a group of young Nigerian ladies having fun in a private jet

According to the video shared by one of them, they were returning to school and used a private jet as transport

While some people doubted the authenticity of the ladies' claim, others expressed shock that people could travel to school in a jet

A video of female students returning to school in a private jet has gone viral on social media.

One of the students, @tomiakinola570, shared the video on TikTok, suggesting they were heading to school in the aircraft.

"School in a bit," she captioned the clip.

The short clip started with the ladies walking to where the jet was parked. When they entered, other ladies were seen seated in the aircraft.

Two pilots were spotted in the clip. The ladies made funny faces as the camera focused on them.

The clip divided people, with some arguing about the ladies' claim.

Nigerians divided over the private jet video

Cerald Obum Graphics said:

"Poverty e no go better for you."

Ahimalohi said:

"Private jet to school there are Levels to this thing."

frank_3562 said:

"Bruh how the, I’m speechless."

ireoluwa said:

"Where are your bags?

"Look at the girl's shirt the girl on white.

"You all are welcome ."

chicflick783 said:

"Congratulations for taking pictures inside a parked challenger. you see the pins? it means ita not going anywhere."

Grim said:

"Am I missing something?"

daniel said:

"Imagine renting a private jet convenant gfb."

FiYiN said:

"Why all of Una Dey enter airplane biko?"

Melford said:

"The plane no Dey move? They didn’t serve at least bottle water for you guys? This story no clear o."

4kt baby Yb said:

"Definitely your first time flying private."

Source: Legit.ng