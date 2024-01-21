The NCAA has issued a strong warning to private jet owners offering commercial flights to influential clients

The Authority disclosed that this act is a clear violation of the regulations and guidelines of the aviation sector

The acting director-general of the NCAA also clarified that the aviation agency is not planning to move to Lagos from Abuja

Captain Chris Najomo, the Acting Director-General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), has declared that private jets engaged in commercial operations face the potential consequence of license revocation.

This statement was made during the presentation of his strategic vision for the year 2024, named 'NCAA Project 2024,' which took place in Lagos.

This development follows a preliminary report by the Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau after Flint Aero aircraft was involved in a November 2023 crash at Ibadan Airport in Oyo State.

The aircraft which had the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, onboard, was found to be operating in violation of established regulations.

Private jets risk losing their license

Najomo conveyed apprehension regarding the actions of private jet operators within the nation.

According to The Sun, he highlighted that if these owners intend to function as commercial or charter operators, they must submit applications for the appropriate commercial licenses.

He emphasised that only those possessing an Air Transport Licence (ATL) and Airline Operating Permit (AOP), accompanied by a valid Air Operator Certificate (AOC), are permitted to engage in charter operations.

Furthermore, he disclosed that the NCAA would discontinue services to individuals or entities in debt, highlighting those who failed to settle outstanding payments owed to the NCAA and the federal government.

He noted that a considerable number of airlines are guilty of this financial non-compliance and reiterated the NCAA's dedication to streamlining certification and licensing procedures.

As part of his initiatives for the year 2024, he expressed a commitment to enhancing staff welfare, providing comprehensive training, retraining, and facilitating the reorientation of the workforce.

NCAA relocating from Abuja to Lagos

Regarding the reported intention to relocate, Najomo clarified that the NCAA has not received any directive to move, and its headquarters remains in Abuja.

Leadership noted that the directive to relocate to Abuja was issued in 2020 by the former Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Sen. Hadi Sirika.

However, recent instructions from the current Aviation Minister, Festus Keyamo, instructing the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) to relocate to Lagos, have led to speculation about the potential relocation of other aviation agencies.

Keyamo sends strong message to airlines over delayed or cancelled flights

In related news, Legit.ng reported that Keyamo had stated that the ministry will start forcing airlines to reimburse customers for cancelled or delayed flights.

The minister's decision is on the back of a report that over 50% of the domestic flights in the country were delayed in the first quarter of the year, according to data presented by the NCAA.

Keyamo stated that many airlines that delay or cancel flights will be published weekly in the media as part of the compensation scheme.

As part of compensation, the minister suggested that a discount will be deducted from the flight tickets of airlines found wanting for delaying passengers.

