BREAKING: Panic as Plane With VIPs Onboard Crashlands in Ibadan
Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 6-year-experience covering public journalism
Ibadan, Oyo state - A private jet having about 10 persons onboard including Very Important Personalities (VIPs) has overshot the Ibadan airport runway in the Oyo state capital.
As reported by Channels Television, the incident happened on Friday afternoon, January 26.
More to come...
Source: Legit.ng