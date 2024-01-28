The NDLEA has declared ex-beauty queen Ms Aderinoye Queen Christmas, aka Ms Queen Oluwadamilola Aderinoye, wanted after she escaped from her Lekki, Lagos residence during a raid

The agency's spokesperson stated that the raid was conducted based on credible intelligence suggesting her involvement in illicit substances

NDLEA operatives recovered 606 grams of Canadian Loud, an electronic weighing scale, and various drug packaging materials from Aderinoye's home

Lekki, Lagos state - The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has declared wanted an ex-beauty queen, Ms Aderinoye Queen Christmas, also known as Ms Queen Oluwadamilola Aderinoye.

Ms Aderinoye was declared wanted after she escaped from her Lekki, Lagos residence when NDLEA operatives raided her apartment at Oral estate, Lekki, on Wednesday, January 24.

The NDLEA has declared an ex-beauty queen, Oluwadamilola Aderinoye, wanted for allegedly dealing in illicit substances. Photo credit: NDLEA

A statement by NDLEA's spokesperson Femi Babafemi on Sunday, January 28, indicates that the raid was conducted following credible intelligence she deals in illicit substances.

What we recovered from Aderinoye's residence - NDLEA

The NDLEA stated that it recovered from Ms Aderinoye's home during the search witnessed by the estate officials 606 grams of Canadian Loud, a synthetic strain of cannabis, an electronic weighing scale, and large quantities of drugs packing plastics.

Legit.ng gathers that the NDLEA operatives recovered a black RAV 4 SUV marked Lagos KSF 872 GQ, and her picture frame, among others.

Who is Oluwadamilola Aderinoye?

Ms Aderinoye was Miss Commonwealth Nigeria Culture 2015/2016.

She is also the founder of the Queen Christmas Foundation.

Nigerians react, hail NDLEA

Oluwabukola Bello told the NDLEA on Facebook:

"Keep sanitizing Nigeria of dirty elements."

Al Ameen Abubakar Modibbo said:

"Alhamdulilah, keep up the outstanding work. Kudos to NDLEA operatives all over the country."

Alhaji Ibrahim said:

"Good job, well done, more grace."

