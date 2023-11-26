The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) conducted a raid on a lounge in Osogbo, Osun state, where a night party was organised for illicit substance abuse

The main organiser, Gbemileke Adelola (aka BIG LHYNZ), and several others were arrested during the raid

The NDLEA, acting on credible intelligence, said it swooped in as the party organisers gathered at Berrymist Lounge, recovering illicit substances and drug paraphernalia

Osogbo, Osun state - Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have raided a lounge in Osogbo, the Osun state capital, where a night party was organised for illicit substance abuse.

A statement by the agency said the main organiser of the party, a 30-year-old Gbemileke Adelola (aka BIG LHYNZ), was arrested on Saturday, November 25, alongside many others.

NDLEA operatives raided a lounge in Osogbo, Osun state, where a night party was organised for illicit substance abuse. Photo credit: @ndlea_nigeria

Source: Twitter

They were reportedly found with drug exhibits.

How the party organisers were arrested - NDLEA

According to the NDLEA, the raid followed credible intelligence that some persons were going to hold a night party tagged Unholy Alliance for Stoners and Drunkards.

Different types of illicit substances were reportedly planned to be sold and consumed by patrons at the party.

The agency said its operatives arrested the organisers and recovered illicit substances of abuse and drug paraphernalia from them soon after they began to gather at Berrymist Lounge located in the Ofatedo area of Osogbo.

Osun drug party: List of arrested suspects

Those arrested by the NDLEA operatives at the party include:

Gbemileke Adelola, 30

Ikotu Omolayo, 25

Fola Olabode, 30

Akorede Adunni Ajibola, 22.

The NDLEA said the management of the Lounge has also been invited for further investigation.

