A 75-year-old woman, Mrs Sekinat Soremekun, was arrested by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Lagos for dealing in illicit drugs

Mrs Soremekun claimed her son supplied her with the substances, and the NDLEA stated that the son, Segun, is currently evading arrest

In a separate incident in Imo, NDLEA operatives intercepted a consignment of 2.287kg cocaine concealed in cellophane condoms along the Owerri-Onitsha expressway

Legit.ng journalist Nurudeen Lawal has 8 years of experience covering political campaigns and elections

Lagos, Nigeria - The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested a 75-year-old grandma, Mrs. Sekinat Soremekun, for dealing in illicit drugs.

In a statement released on Sunday, December 17, the agency said Mrs Soremekun was arrested on Friday, December 15.

The NDLEA has arrested a 75-year-old grandma for dealing in illicit drugs in Lagos. Photo credit: @ndlea_nigeria

Source: Twitter

"At the time of her arrest in the Oshodi area of Lagos, quantities of cannabis and litres of codeine syrup were recovered from her," the statement partly read.

My son is the supplier, says Soremekun

Legit.ng gathers that Mrs Soremekun claimed her son, Segun, supplied her with the illicit substances which she retailed.

The NDLEA said the son is currently at large.

NDLEA intercepts 2.2kg cocaine in Owerri

Meanwhile, in Imo, NDLEA operatives on patrol along the Owerri-Onitsha expressway on Thursday, December 14, intercepted a way-billed consignment containing cocaine weighing 2.287kg.

The shipment coming from Lagos was concealed in cellophane condoms, and heading to Port Harcourt, Rivers state.

"A suspect, Isaac Okoh, 45, has already been arrested," the NDLEA statement signed by its spokesman Femi Babafemi said.

Okenwa Chris Nzewi: Court sends drug baron to prison

In a related development, the Federal High Court in Lagos has convicted and sentenced Okenwa Chris Nzewi, a drug baron, to four years imprisonment with an option of N4 million fine.

A statement by the NDLEA indicates that the court also granted a permanent forfeiture of a multi-million-naira mansion in Victoria Garden City (VGC) estate, Lekki, Lagos, to the federal government.

The NDLEA said Nzewi used the mansion as a clandestine laboratory for the production of methamphetamine. Nzewi was arrested along with his associate, Sunny Okeh Ukah, in July 2022.

Source: Legit.ng