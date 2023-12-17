The federal high court in Lagos has sentenced drug baron Okenwa Chris Nzewi to four years in prison with a N4 million fine option

Nzewi's multi-million-naira mansion in Victoria Garden City was also permanently forfeited to the federal government

His associate Sunny Okeh Ukah was also convicted and sentenced to three years in prison with a N3 million fine option, and both were given community service

Lagos, Nigeria - The Federal High Court in Lagos has convicted and sentenced Okenwa Chris Nzewi, a drug baron, to four years imprisonment with an option of N4 million fine.

A statement by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) indicates that the court also granted a permanent forfeiture of a multi-million-naira mansion in Victoria Garden City (VGC) estate, Lekki, Lagos, to the federal government.

The NDLEA said Nzewi used the mansion as a clandestine laboratory for the production of methamphetamine.

NDLEA convicts Nzewi's associate

Meanwhile, Legit.ng gathers that Nzewi was arrested along with his associate, Sunny Okeh Ukah, in July 2022.

They were subsequently arraigned on four counts in charge number FHC/L/527C/2022 at the Federal High Court, Lagos. They both pleaded guilty.

Just like Nzewi, Ukah was convicted and sentenced to three years imprisonment, each with an option of a fine of N3 million naira.

Ukenwa and Ukah were also given community service for four and three weeks, respectively.

Ukah's vehicle, marked EKY 496 DJ, was equally forfeited to the federal government.

NDLEA raids drug party in Osun

In another report, NDLEA operatives raided a lounge in Osogbo, the Osun state capital, where a night party was organised for illicit substance abuse.

A statement by the agency said the main organiser of the party, a 30-year-old Gbemileke Adelola (aka BIG LHYNZ), was arrested on Saturday, November 25, alongside many others.

According to the NDLEA, the raid followed credible intelligence that some persons were going to hold a night party tagged Unholy Alliance for Stoners and Drunkards.

