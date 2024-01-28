Former Miss Commonwealth Nigeria Culture 2015/2016, Ms Aderinoye Queen Christmas, has been declared wanted.

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) declared Aderinoye wanted for drug dealing

The NDLEA Femi Babafemi said Aderinoye escaped from her Lekki, Lagos residence when the agency raided her apartment

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro and government policy

Lekki, Lagos state - Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) have declared former Miss Commonwealth Nigeria Culture 2015/2016 and founder of Queen Christmas Foundation, Ms Aderinoye Queen Christmas wanted.

The NDLEA Director, Media & Advocacy Femi Babafemi, said Aderinoye escaped from her Lekki, Lagos residence when NDLEA operatives raided her apartment at Oral estate, Lekki on Wednesday, January 24.

Former beauty Queen, Aderinoye declared wanted Photo Credit: DejiAdesogan

Source: Twitter

According to a statement on the NDLEA website, the ex-beauty queen's residence was raided following credible intelligence she deals in illicit substances.

PAY ATTENTION: 2024 Business Leaders Awards - Find Out Business Names in Nigeria Driving Changes

He added that the NDLEA operatives recovered 606 grams of Canadian Loud, a synthetic strain of cannabis, an electronic weighing scale, and large quantities of drugs packing plastics from her home during the search witnessed by the estate officials

Other items include a black RAV 4 SUV marked Lagos KSF 872 GQ, and her picture frame among others.

Court sends popular drug baron to prison

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the Federal High Court in Lagos convicted and sentenced Okenwa Chris Nzewi, a drug baron, to four years imprisonment with an option of an N4 million fine.

A statement by the NDELA indicated that the court also granted a permanent forfeiture of a multi-million-naira mansion in Victoria Garden City (VGC) estate, Lekki, Lagos, to the federal government.

The NDLEA said Nzewi used the mansion as a clandestine laboratory for the production of methamphetamine.

NDLEA raids drug party in Osun

In another report, NDLEA operatives raided a lounge in Osogbo, the Osun state capital, where a night party was organised for illicit substance abuse.

A statement by the agency said the main organiser of the party, a 30-year-old Gbemileke Adelola (aka BIG LHYNZ), was arrested on Saturday, November 25, alongside many others.

According to the NDLEA, the raid followed credible intelligence that some persons were going to hold a night party tagged Unholy Alliance for Stoners and Drunkards.

Source: Legit.ng