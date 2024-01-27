Troops of 'Operation Hadarin' have confirmed the arrest of some suspected arms smugglers in Zamfara state

It was gathered that one of the suspects is a chieftain and ward chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Shinkafi local government area

Military sources confirmed that the suspect was arrested alongside two accomplices who aided him in his operations

In Zamfara State, three persons suspected to be involved in arms trafficking have been apprehended by the Joint Task Force, Operation Hadarin.

Among the arrested suspects is Aminu Ibrahim, accused of serving as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ward Chairman for Birnin Yero Ward in Shinkafi local government area.

According to information from military intelligence sources, Ibrahim and his associates, Musa Usman Seun and Isah Mohammed, were taken into custody on Monday.

As quoted by PRNigeria, the source said:

“The troops of the Joint Task Force North West Operation HADARIN acting on a credible intelligence on activities of a notorious gunrunner with intentions to smuggle arms into Zamfara state, troops immediately set up a roadblock and apprehended 3 suspected persons.

“The 3 suspects namely Musa Usman Seun, Aminu Ibrahim, and Isah Mohammed were arrested recently at Shinkafi on 22 January 2024 and the sum of Two Million Five Hundred and Eighty Thousand Naira, 1 Volkswagen Wagon, 3 mobile phones and other items were recovered from the suspects."

Military commences investigation

The source further stated that an initial inquiry unveiled significant money seized from the individuals.

The money was discovered to be intended to exchange weapons at the Illela border in Sokoto state.

The suspects are undergoing additional questioning as part of the ongoing investigation.

