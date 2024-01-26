The FCT minister, Nyesom Wike, has sent a serious warning to all the six council chairmen in the nation's capital

Wike warned that council chairmen who refused to hold security meetings would be seen as a threat to security

The former Rivers state governor said his administration would do everything possible to support security operatives

FCT, Abuja - The Minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, has made monthly security meetings compulsory in all the area councils in the nation’s capital.

Wike said any council chairman who refused to hold security meetings would be seen as a threat to security, Daily Trust reported.

He gave the warning while speaking at a town hall meeting in the Abuja Municipal Area Council(AMAC)

According to Daily Nigerian, Wike said he wants to be notified if any chairman fails to hold the monthly security meeting.

“How will you say you are not holding a monthly security meeting because you don’t have a stipend? Henceforth, any chairman who fails to hold such meeting will be seen as a threat to security.”

The minister assured that his administration would do everything possible to support security operatives in the FCT.

