FCT, Abuja - FCT Minister Nyesom Wike has instructed the chairmen of the six Area Councils in the FCT to conduct compulsory monthly security meetings in their designated areas.

This directive was issued during a security town hall at Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC) on Friday, January 26.

Wike emphasised the importance of notifying him if any chairmen fail to organise the mandated monthly security meeting, stating that a failure to do so would threaten the security of the respective council.

As quoted by Premium Times, Wike said:

“If there is no monthly meeting held in terms of security meeting in the councils, I should be aware, and I will hold that chairman responsible for any security breach.

“If you do your job, I do my job, traditional leaders do their own job, and security agencies do their own job, we won’t have problems.

“But if you don’t do your own part, I don’t do my own part, he does not do his own part, then we are bound to have security problems.”

Wike vows to restore law and order in Abuja

He guaranteed the public that the government was committed to supplying security agencies with all the necessary resources to facilitate their tasks.

He highlighted the need for more equipment and operational vehicles to help some security agencies achieve peak performance.

The minister emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts among various parties and expressed the necessity for supporting security agencies to achieve success.

He assured the construction of a police station and several access roads, fulfilling the requests made by the council chairman, Christopher Maikalangu.

Wike accuses blackmailers of creating tension in Abuja

In another report, Nyesom Wike said there is nowhere in the world where there is no crime.

Wike said some politicians are responsible for creating unnecessary tension in Abuja about a few kidnapping cases.

He said the politicians are blackmailers who have been paid to carry propaganda to ensure the government does not survive.

