“Glorified Secondary School”: Wike Expresses Disappointment Over Abuja Varsity
Education

by  Adekunle Dada
  • The Minister of the federal capital territory, Nyesom Wike, said he can't assure anybody that he will commission the Abuja University of Technology, Abaji
  • Wike said the existing infrastructural facilities at the university site are like those of a glorified secondary school
  • He disclosed that he would summon the mandate secretary of education to bring the master plan of this university to him

FCT, Abuja - The Minister of the federal capital territory, Nyesom Wike, has described the Abuja University of Technology, Abaji which is still under construction as a glorified secondary school.

As reported by Daily Trust, Wike the existing infrastructural facilities at the university site are not up to the required standards.

He stated this during a stakeholders’ town hall meeting in Abaji on Friday, January 26.

The Rivers state governor said it would be impossible for him to open the project in September 2024.

The minister assured the Chairman of Abaji Area Council, Hon. Abubakar Abdullahi and the people of his willingness to complete the university.

Wike disclosed that he would invite the Mandate Secretary of Education Secretariat to bring the master plan of the school for review.

“I am not going to promise you here that it will be September, I won’t do that. Anything worth doing is worth doing well. I cannot be a minister of the FCT and come to where we want to open a university as if it is a glorified secondary school, I will not do that.

“If I go back, I am going to summon the mandate secretary of education to bring me the master plan of this university. You will see how serious we will be to making sure the basic facilities are put in place and then the university can start up well.

According to the FCT Education Secretariat, construction work started at the university in 2011

Wike issues serious warning to council chairmen

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Wike made monthly security meetings compulsory in all the area councils in the nation’s capital.

The minister said any council chairman who refused to hold security meetings would be seen as a threat to security.

He said he wants to be notified if any chairman fails to hold the monthly security meeting.

Source: Legit.ng

