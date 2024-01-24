Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr Dele Alake, paid a visit to the site of the explosion that happened in Ibadan

Emergency workers revealed that human parts had been recovered from the site of the explosion

The minister tasked the citizens to always report suspicious acts in their neighbourhood to authorities to prevent the recurrence of such fatal incidence

Ibadan, Oyo state - The deadly explosion that occurred at Dejo Oyelese Street, Bodija, Ibadan, has left behind a trail of destruction and death.

The blast, which was caused by explosives stored by suspected miners, killed at least five people and injured 77 others.

Government promises to hold culprits responsible

The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, visited the site of the explosion to assess the situation and vowed to punish those responsible for the man-made disaster, reported Vanguard.

He said the Federal Government would wait for the forensic report before making any official statement.

The Cable reported that the explosion had been reported to President Bola Tinubu by Governor Seyi Makinde.

Experts give details of blast's aftermath

The Chairman of the Head of Emergency Operation Centre for Bodija Explosion, Professor Temitope Alonge, who accompanied the minister, gave a grim account of the rescue efforts.

He said:

"Many of the buildings within the 500 metres radius did not pass integrity test. We had two fatalities at that time, but on Tuesday night, there were three fatalities. One of them came to help people. Another woman was impaled. Those were identified that day."

He, however, said that on Wednesday, they picked up human parts as they had to wait to ensure the medical personnel were also safe.

He added:

"Unfortunately, the mistress had been taken to the UCH. She decided to run into the house. She was impaled by the rubbles."

The minister expressed his shock and dismay at how the explosives were hidden for years without being detected by the authorities or the residents of the area.

He said he was speaking as a Nigerian, not as a minister, and urged the people to report any suspicious activities in their neighbourhoods.

He said the residents of Bodija, a high-profile place, should have been more vigilant and alert. He said they could have provided anonymous tips to the security agents, instead of allowing such a destructive weapon to endanger their lives and properties.

He also said that some geologists from the University of Ibadan were conducting integrity tests on the epicentre and the structures to determine the extent of the damage and the safety of the area.

Survivor found in Ibadan explosion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng has earlier reported that a yet-to-be-identified man was pulled out of the Ibadan massive explosion debris alive.

The Oyo state government led by Governor Seyi Makinde blames the tragedy on the illegal miners and promises to hold those responsible accountable

