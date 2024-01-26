Funke Ashekun, a US-based Nigerian blogger, has been handed a heavy fine by a US court

Ashekun was accused of spreading lies against the MFM leader, Dr Daniel Olukoya and some of the church's pastors

Olukoya's aide, Collins Edomaruse, confirmed the development via a statement made available to newsmen on Thursday, January 25

A court in the United States of America (USA) has imposed a fine of $50,000 in damages on a US-based Nigerian blogger, Funke Ashekun.

A Baltimore County Circuit Court presided over by Theresa Adams, awarded a heavy fine to the blogger for defaming the General Overseer, of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, Dr Daniel Olukoya, The Punch reported.

Olukoya’s media aide, Collins Edomaruse, confirmed the development in a statement.

According to the statement issued on Thursday, January 25, the jury found that the postings of Ashekun defamed the MFM and portrayed its pastors in a false light.

The court delivered its judgment in favour of MFM USA and its three pastors, Grace Ugeh, Kunle Ladipo and Adekunle Adekola, the statement noted.

Reacting swiftly to the lawsuit filed against her, the YouTuber said:

“I don’t know them, the plaintiffs in the lawsuit. Imagine, people that I don’t know are suing me. What an Irony!

Meanwhile, the MFM lead counsel, Gilbert Garcia, in reaction to the court's judgement, said the “Church was gratified that the jury found in favor and vindicated our position.”

