A multimillion-naira event centre owned by Super Eagles captain, Ahmed Musa has been gutted by fire

It was gathered that the fire started from a welding shop close to the event centre in Karji, Chikun local government area of Kaduna state.

Musa is currently out of the country with the football national team for the 2024 AFCON in Cote D’Ivoire

Fire guts Ahmed Musa event centre in Kaduna Photo Credit: Alex Morton

Source: Getty Images

As reported by Nigerian Tribune, a source told newsmen that the fire started from a welding shop close to the event centre.

The fire outbreak affected some parts of the premises at the event centre before it was reportedly put off by neighbours who reacted in time

A resident, Musa Dangiwa said since the establishment of the centre, fun seekers from different parts of the state usually troop to the centre to unwind.

“We are happy with the super eagle skipper for creating the relaxation centre in our midst."

