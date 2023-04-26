A former Nigeria's minister of labour and chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Musa Gwadabe, is dead.

Daily Trust reports that Gwadabe died on Wednesday, April 26, morning at the age of 87 at a hospital in Kano.

Alhaji Musa Gwadabe has died at the age of 87 years-old. Photo: The Punch

Family sources who confirmed the passing of Gwadabe said the former minister died after a protracted illness at the Kano hospital.

A key member of the opposition party, Gwadabe was also a former Secretary to the State Government (SSG) in Kano.

The sources with his family have also said that the funeral rites will be observed at his residence on Ado Madaka Road in Kano by 2 pm Wednesday, April 26, according to Islamic rites.

Gwadabe is survived by two wives, 11 children and many grandchildren.

Among his children is Alhaji Nazifi Musa Gwadabe, a contractor in Kano metropolitan city, Kano state.

