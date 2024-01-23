The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dele Alake, has opened up on a crucial revelation about illegal mining

Alake disclosed that he had received several threats from people in high places whom he exposed for being linked with illegal mining

He also spoke on the tragic explosion in Ibadan, noting that investigations are ongoing to get to the root of the cause of the explosion and the culprits

Dele Alake, the Minister of Solid Minerals Development, has acknowledged receiving threatening messages in response to his remarks on the connection between banditry and illegal mining in Nigeria.

He confirmed this while visiting the explosion site in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The explosion occurred last Tuesday on Adeyi Avenue, Bodija, Ibadan, resulting in five confirmed deaths, 77 people with varying degrees of injuries, and 58 houses damaged.

Alake revealed that he has been receiving threats since addressing the involvement of influential individuals in illegal mining at the National Assembly.

As quoted by Punch, Alake said:

“If you follow my budget defence at the House of Representatives or Senate, I did say categorically to the whole world that powerful Nigerians are behind the banditry associated with illegal miners in this country.

” I said it openly, of course, I received threats, but we are undaunted because these things have to be said, and in any case, I wasn’t saying anything new, most people knew it.

“Many people have been saying it, I only gave it an official stamp, based on intelligence reports. So, there is a lot of connivance along and among the strata of the society both high, medium and low."

He emphasised that the federal government is collaborating with essential parties, including state and local governments and host communities, to halt the operations of illegal miners.

Alake highlighted the necessity of involving host communities, as any security plan devised by the committee will ultimately require the participation of those familiar with the local terrain and the people residing in those areas.

He said:

“One of the things that happen now even in the forest that is unknown to many people is that the bandits who the highly placed Nigerians are sponsoring have access to funding and heavy arsenal.

“They even laid mines on the ground against our ground forces that were moving in the forest to dislodge them. That is why we require the military’s presence, involvement and engagement.”

Alake speaks on tragic Ibadan explosion

Regarding the Ibadan explosion, Alake expressed condemnation and emphasised the need for caution.

He stated that it would be hasty and presumptive for the government to issue any conclusive statements on the incident at this time.

Alake emphasised the importance of thoroughly reviewing forensic analysis reports, investigations from all security agencies, assessments from the mines inspectorate division of the Ministry of Solid Minerals, and intelligence reports from various agencies before making official pronouncements.

He mentioned that everyone continuously strives to produce a credible and highly reliable forensic report for the government.

Alake emphasised that only after completing these thorough examinations will the government have a solid foundation to make an informed decision and provide a clear statement.

He noted that any conclusions drawn before this point would be premature, hasty, and might lead to misinformation.

