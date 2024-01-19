A woman has been killed by a yet-to-be-identified man suspected to be a ritualist and is on the run

The state's commissioner of police confirmed the unfortunate incident and noted that the perpetrator would face the full wrath of the law

Meanwhile, one of the staff at the hotel discovered the woman's headless body after the suspect, who had checked in with her, left the hotel premises

Adamawa state, Yola - The worst has been done to a woman in a top northern state.

Daily Trust on Friday, January 19, reported that a woman had been beheaded at a hotel in Yola, capital of Adamawa state.

How the woman was beheaded

According to reports, the suspect had checked into the hotel with the deceased, but he later informed the receptionist that he needed to step out briefly.

However, upon entering the suspect’s room, hotel staff discovered the headless body of the young lady.

Police launch manhunt

The state's commissioner of police, Afolabi Babatola, who confirmed the sad incident, disclosed that he had ordered an investigation into the matter, The Nigerian Tribune reported.

CP Babatola expressed his strong commitment to capturing and prosecuting the perpetrator and any accomplices involved.

The police chief urged hotel owners to report individuals with questionable character to the police promptly.

The CP hinted that the Adamawa state police command, in collaboration with other security agencies, is working tirelessly to bring the perpetrator to justice and resolve the situation within the confines of the law.

